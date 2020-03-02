Al-Manar TV Channel is scheduled to broadcast a documentary which tells the untold stories about 50 years of Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei’s life.

The eight-episode documentary will appear every Tuesday at 21:30 (Local Time) and highlight the Supreme Leader’s life from birth (1939) through assuming leadership (1989).

The process of investigating and verifying the facts, included in the documentary, was carried out by Al-Manar TV crew over three year and a half.

Al-Manar English Website visitors can soon watch key excerpts from the documentary with the English subtitles.

Social media bloggers will launch today (Monday) at 19:00 p.m. (Local Time) a campaign titled by the two hashtags, #Khamenei and #Untold_story, on the occasion of streaming the documentary.

Source: Al-Manar English Website