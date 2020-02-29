Syria’s permanent representative to the UN Bashar al-Jaafari said his country will continue to confront the Turkish aggression and defend its sovereignty and national independent decision.

Speaking at a UN Security council emergency session on the situation in Idlib on Friday, Jaafari called on the international organization to assume its responsibilities and put an end to what he called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s regime “adventures that pose threat to international peace and security.”

Addressing countries which called for holding the UNSC session, the Syrian diplomat wondered whether they consider the Turkish military presence on the Syrian territories a military aggression or not.

Jaafari said that in spite of Syria’s calls on the Turkish regime to carry out its obligations within the time durations specified by Astana and Sochi agreements, Erdogan regime has disavowed from his obligations and exploited the de-escalation zones agreement in an attempt to impose a terrorist status-quo in Idlib and Aleppo.

“Syria, with its commitment to national and constitutional duty, and based on UN relevant resolutions, in cooperation with its allies, started a military precise operation to rescue our families in Aleppo and Idlib from the crimes of terrorist organizations and regain the authority of law and the state into those regions,” the Syrian envoy said, as quoted by SANA news agency.

Jaafari stressed, meanwhile, that Syria fights terrorism on its lands, not on the lands of any other country, and it will continue to confront the Turkish aggression with all possible means, protect its citizens, defend its unity and adhere to its sovereignty and national independent decision.

Source: Agencies