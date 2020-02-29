Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi dismissed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s claim about an offer to help Tehran fight the outbreak of coronavirus as “hypocritical” and politically-motivated, aimed at distracting the world public opinion.

“The claim on helping Iran fight the coronavirus by a country that led to extensive pressure on the Iranian people through its economic terrorism and even blocked the way to the purchase of medicine and medical equipment is a ridiculous claim and a political and psychological play,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Friday, as quoted by Mehr news agency.

His remarks were in response to a claim made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about making an offer to Tehran to help the Islamic Republic fight the new coronavirus, which has so far infected 388 people and killed 34 in various provinces in Iran.

Mousavi added that the Iranian Foreign Ministry had been in close contact with many countries in order to supply pharmaceutical and health needs to contain the outbreak of the disease. Iran has obtained the means of support to that end through certain friendly countries, he noted.

The Iranian spokesman emphasized that the fight against the coronavirus, which has turned into a global epidemic and spread to many countries, requires collective determination and broad international cooperation.

Mousavi further dismissed some politically-motivated moves that seek to take advantage of the patients’ condition.

According to the latest reports as of Friday, 83,720 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus epidemic around the world, with the death toll having jumped to 2,859.

Source: Iranian media