Minister of Information Manal Abdel Samad said after the Baabda Cabinet session: “President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, has informed the ministers of the start of oil exploration, reiterating that yesterday was a historic day for Lebanon.”

On the issue of Eurobonds, she said: “We are studying all available options, and we have not yet reached a decision in this regard. Anything contrary to that is incorrect.”

“It is necessary to adopt a clear and transparent mechanism in the appointment file, independently of all parties. Efficiency should be the only criterion,” she went on to say.

“In the next 48 hours, a decision will be issued by the Minister of Education on whether to close schools for a week, subject to renewal, due to the coronavirus [spread],” Abdel Samad affirmed.

Source: NNA