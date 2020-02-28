Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Dr. Michel Najjar, on Friday issued a decision #104 to halt transportation by air, land, and sea for all people coming from countries that are experiencing Coronavirus outbreak such as China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, and other countries when necessary.

However, the aforementioned decision doesn’t apply to Lebanese citizens and foreigners residing in Lebanon, “as per the recommendation of Minister of Public Health, Dr. Hamad Hassan, and in implementation of the cabinet’s decision.”

Source: NNA