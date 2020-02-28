The Zionist Health Ministry on Friday said that a second Israeli has been diagnosed with coronavirus after contact with a man who tested positive for COVID-19 following his return from Italy.

According to Hebrew media reports, the second person diagnosed with the virus is the man’s wife and she has been hospitalized at the Sheba Medical Center where she is reported to be in good condition.

The case is the first known person-to-person instance of the virus spreading in the Zionist media outside of quarantine.

Source: Israeli media