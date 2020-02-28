Deputy Chief of Hezbollah Executive Council Sheikh Ali Daamoush stressed on Friday that the Resistance will cut off the hand which may attempt to steal Lebanon’s oil, adding that the launch of oil excavation grants all the Lebanese hope to get rid of the current economic crisis.

Sheikh Daamoush underlined the measures taken by the Lebanese ministry of public health to cope with the coronavirus, calling on all those who came from the countries where the virus has spread to abide by the regulations of ministry.

Sheikh Daamoush also urged the government and political forces to sustain cooperation in order to address the socioeconomic problems of the Lebanese people.

Source: Al-Manar English Website