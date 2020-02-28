Syrian army units continued on Friday military operations against Erdogan’s regime-backed terrorist organizations in Idlib countryside, and conducted intensive strikes against their positions and movements in direction of Saraqeb, inflicting heavy losses upon them.

SANA reporter said that the army units continued to target terrorists on the direction of Saraqeb in Idlib southeastern countryside and carried out intensive rocket strikes and artillery bombardment against the terrorist groups’ positions, supply routes and movement axes, inflicting heavy losses upon terrorists in personnel and destroying a number of their armored vehicles and cars.

The reporter added that the terrorist groups in Idlib countryside receive direct military support by the forces of Turkish regime in their attacks through providing all kind of artillery, rocket and drone support through which the positions of the Syrian army have been targeted.

According to field information, the forces of the Turkish regime in Idlib countryside directly involved in leading the terrorist organizations attacks against the positions of Syrian Arab army, the reporter said, adding that the soldiers of Turkish regime join the ranks of terrorists in their attacks against the Syrian army.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Turkish troops who came under fire in Idlib, and 33 of them were killed, were among terrorists.

Two days ago, Syrian army units liberated a number of strategic towns in Idlib southern countryside and in Hama northwestern countryside, including Kafer Nubul, Kafer Oweid, al-Ankawei, Hashabsho strategic Mount, inflicting heavy losses upon terrorists in personnel and equipment.

Source: SANA