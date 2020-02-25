Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said a forthcoming session of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Austria will have nothing to do with the nuclear deal’s dispute resolution mechanism.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Mousavi gave more details of the next meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission, due to be held in Vienna tomorrow.

“The meeting that is going to be held on Wednesday, February 26, will be a regular and periodic session of the JCPOA Joint Commission that will be convened at the level of deputy (foreign) ministers and political directors,” he explained.

The spokesperson also emphasized that the upcoming session will have no connection with the JCPOA’s dispute resolution mechanism, and will be only a regular meeting of the Joint Commission that is held quarterly.

In May 2018, US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the JCPOA.

Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the JCPOA after the US withdrawal, but the three EU parties to the deal have failed to ensure Iran’s economic interests.

The EU’s inaction forced Tehran to stop honoring certain commitments to the nuclear deal.

Iran maintains that the new measures are not designed to harm the JCPOA but to save the accord by creating a balance in the commitments.

Source: Tasnim News Agency