Islamic Jihad Palestinian Resistance movement released a video on Monday showing rockets launched by its fighters at the Israeli settlements in the occupied territories in retaliation to the Israeli aggression on Gaza and Damascus earlier.

Israeli occupation soldiers killed an Islamic Jihad fighter on Sunday with a bulldozer dragging and mutilating his body near Gaza fence with the occupied territories. Four other fighters were injured in the attack. The Palestinian resistance group described the Israeli attack as a savage crime and retaliated by launching rockets at the occupied territories on Sunday evening.

Israeli warplanes, for its part, targeted Damascus early on Monday, killing two Islamic Jihad commanders.

Source: Palestine Today