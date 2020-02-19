Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Russian and Syrian forces continue to come under attack from Idlib Province.

“The demilitarized zone at whole Idlib zone perimeter has not been created yet. In addition, we see the continuation of shellfire from the de-escalation zone on Syrian Army positions, civilian assets as well as attempts to attack Russia’s Hmeymim base”, Lavrov said.

He added that terrorists are not guaranteed safety in the Idlib zone.

“Nobody gave a promise to terrorists that they would be safe in the Idlib zone, just read the agreements between the Russian and Turkish presidents and everything will fall into place”, Lavrov said.

The diplomat underlined that Russia is willing to continue working with Ankara on Idlib, including at the highest level. At the same time, Lavrov noted that there has been no information regarding any upcoming meetings between President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Peskov Says Russia ‘Dissatisfied’

On the other hand, Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia is dissatisfied with the implementation of the Sochi agreement with Turkey on creating a demilitarized zone in Idlib.

According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Russia will continue cooperating with Turkey to prevent a further escalation of tensions in Idlib.

“We used to be satisfied with the agreements reached in Sochi more than a year ago and this satisfaction was mutual. However, we are completely dissatisfied now that militants and terrorists have begun advancing from Idlib and attacking Syrian forces and Russian military installations”, Peskov stated.

Source: Sputnik