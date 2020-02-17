Al-Manar TV circulated a confidential voice message from the former Secretary General of Hezbollah Sayyed Abbas al-Mousawi to his family in 1983 in which his eminence instructs his wife and children to preserve their faith and education.

Sayyed al-Mousawi was martyred, along with his wife and one of his sons, when an Israeli airstrike attacked his convoy as he was attending the commemoration anniversary of Sheikh Harb on February 16, 1992.

The voice message shows that he first addresses his wife, asking her to recognize the fact that her husband has been one of the servants of Islam and eventually serve this religion throughout her life.

Sayyed al-Mousawi also called on Um Yaser to preserve her role as a mother, highlighting the importance of letting her children become soldiers fighting for the sake of the religion.

His eminence also called on his wife to stick to continuously read the Holy Quran and the blessed prayers which enable her to cope with despair, warning her against melancholy.

Sayyed al-Mousaw also addressed his five children: Sumayya, Yaser, Batoul, Kumayl and Mohammad, urging them to keep committed to praying, reading the Holy Quran, and observe cleverness at school.

Source: Al-Manar English Website