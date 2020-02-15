Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei saluted on Saturday the Iranian people’s steadfastness in face of US ‘brutal’ pressures.

In a ceremony marking the occasion of the birthday anniversary of Sayyeda Fatima Al-Zahraa (a.s.), Imam Khamenei said the Islamic Republic has mush information on the retaliatory strike on US’ Ain Al-Asad air base in Iraq, but that Tehran prefers that Washington itself acknowledges the losses.

“Steadfastness of the Iranian nation in face of the brutal US pressures amazed the world,” Imam Khamenei told thousands of panegyrists and eulogists at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Husaynia.

“Other nations couldn’t tolerate even a fifth of such pressure imposed by the US monster. This is thanks to the AhlulBayt’s teachings and owing to Lady Fatima Zahra and Hussain bin Ali (pbut).”

His eminence praised the wide participation of Iranian people during funeral of IRGC’s Quds Force commander Qassem Suleimani and the 41st anniversary of Islamic Revolution victory.

“Despite the western campaign to press our nation, Iranian people stood firm and will remain steadfast.”

Addressing the attendees, Imam Khamenei stressed on the significant role of the panegyrists and eulogists, noting that their important duty is to build culture and deepen Islamic teachings and understanding in society especially among the youth.

“Praise be to God, a heroic spirit is alive in our country. People are enthusiastically and devotedly present on the scene. To increase this heroic spirit, it is necessary to cultivate this culture. This is a task for the eulogists.”

Source: Al-Manar and Iranian media