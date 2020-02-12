Subtitled by Mohammad Salami

The Zionist channel 11 broadcast a documentary which reveals important details about the assassination of Hezbollah military commander in Damascus on February 12, 2008.

The documentary also highlights the special relation between martyr Mugniyeh and General Qassem Suleimani who also embraced martyrdom on January 3, 2020 in a US drone attack on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

The Israeli documentary shows how the two martyrs built a rocketry belt that besieges the occupation entity.

Source: Al-Manar English Website