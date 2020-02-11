The Lebanese parliament has started since 11 a.m. a long session to discuss the ministerial statement in order to vote on confidence for the new government.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab read the policy statement in which he declared that the nation suffered a number of crises that required painful measures to be properly addressed.

“We have accepted to assume this mission amidst perilous circumstances, and as the country endures an exceptional conjuncture, all emanating from our national spirit,” the Prime Minister said.

“Lebanon is facing stifling and decisive crises, which require a major overhaul and action, including some agonizing measures,” he added.

Moreover, Diab insisted on continuing investigations and all the necessary measures to unearth the fate of the sums that have been transferred abroad since October 17, 2019.

Head of the Loyalty to Resistance bloc Hajj Mohammad Raad denounced the “deal of the century”, stressing that it turns the Palestinians’ right their land to become a real estate issue.

MP Raad called for giving the new government a chance to carry out the programs which can cope with the socioeconomic crisis, stressing the members of Hezbollah bloc will grant confidence for the new government.

Since then, the speeches of the MPs have continued as the speaker of the parliament Nabih Berri decided to extend the time of the session till the end of the discussion and the vote.

