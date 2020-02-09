The Syrian Army has regained control of 600 km² of Aleppo and Idlib countryside in the past few days, the General Command of Syrian Armed Forced announced on Sunday.

In a statement, the General Command said Syrian Army units continued their field advance to eliminate terrorist organizations in Aleppo and Idlib provinces.

It added that the terrorists have escalated their acts of aggression through targeting the safe residential areas and the civilians with rocket shells, noting that the foreign-backed militants have been preventing civilians from leaving terrorist-held areas and taking them as human shields.

“Syrian Armed Forces have achieved significant field advance in Aleppo and Idlib countryside, establishing control over an area of about 600 km² and liberating tens of villages, towns and strategic hills in the area.”

The liberated areas included Khan al-Sabil, Kafer Battikh, Joubas, al-Nairab, Tal Mardikh, Kafer amim, Afes, Saraqeb, Tal al-Tabariz, Maharim, Ebla University, Rasem al-Ess, al-Sheikh Ahmad, Zamar, Houir al-Ess, Tal Bajer, Rasem al-Sahrij, Tal Touqan, Jazraya, Khan Touman, Khalsa, al-Qarasi, Zitan, al-Sheikh Idris, al-Rayan, Louf, al-Ess, the statement said, as quoted by SANA news agency.

The Syrian Army continues to carry out its national duty to defend the sovereignty of the homeland and the dignity of citizens, the statement said.

The General Command stressed, meanwhile, that “attempts by states sponsoring terror won’t succeed to stop the increasing collapse among the ranks of those terrorist organizations.”

Source: Agencies