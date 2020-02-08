Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif uncovered on Friday several stories of former commander of IRGC’s Quds Force General Qassem Suleimani who was martyred in a US strike on Baghdad international airport last January.

In an interview with Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen Arab TV, Zarif said that Suleimani was so courageous, smart and humble.

He used to care for his comrades, Zarif told Al-Mayadeen’s Ghassan Bin Jiddo, noting that he did not met with a person of such humbleness with all the capabilities and characteristics he had.

The top Iranian diplomat said that martyr Suleimani was so keen to preserve the lives of civilians, noting that the powerful Iranian general had repeatedly stopped military plans because of its risks on civilians.

“He was a such strategic commander and rational person. With his martyrdom, the region has lost a true soldier of peace,” Zarif said.

“He was fully respectful to the Lebanese people and especially to his eminence (Hezbollah Secretary General) Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah.”

Suleimani Role in Afghanistan

Zarif revealed that during the unrest in Afghanistan and Iraq he himself had repeatedly resorted to the Iranian general.

“He knew the US and Europe very well despite that he had never visited these countries,” Zarif said, referring to Suleimani.

The former commander of Quds Force had major role in forming the Afghan government in 2001, Zarif revealed, noting that Suleimani’s role was on both diplomatic and battlefield levels.

Suleimani’s efforts contributed to the success of Bonn Agreement in 2001, Zarif said, referring to series of agreements passed on December 5, 2001 and intended to re-create the State of Afghanistan following the US invasion.

Fighting ISIL, Supporting Resistance

The Iranian FM stressed that Suleimani did not just led the war against ISIL, but he assisted the Iraqi sides in order to unite and fight terrorism.

“The martyr had great skills in reconciliation and approaching points of views.”

“How can those who accuse Suleimani of being sectarian explain the martyr’s stance towards the Kurds in Iraq and the Resistance in Palestine,” Zarif wondered.

Revealing that he used to have a weekly meeting with the powerful commander, Zarif described the moment when he knew about Suleimani’s martyrdom as “one of the most bitter moments” in his life.

Meanwhile, he reiterated that US President Donald Trump committed a folly when he ordered the strike that killed Suleimani alongside the Deputy Commander of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi paramilitary force Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis on January 3, 2020.

Source: Al-Mayadeen TV (translated by Al-Manar English Website team)