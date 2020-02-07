Deputy Chief of Hezbollah Executive Council Sheikh Ali Daamoush called on the new government to address quickly the socioeconomic crisis in Lebanon, highlighting the importance of regaining the people’s confidence.

Sheikh Daamoush underscored coping with the daily challenges of the Lebanese citizens, especially ending their suffering while dealing with the banks.

His eminence also stressed that the victory of the Islamic Revolution caused a major change in Iran and the whole world, adding that Tehran managed to achieve a remarkable progress in the various domains despite the 41-year siege.

Source: Al-Manar English Website