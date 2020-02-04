‘Israel’ and Sudan agreed to start normalizing relations, a senior Israeli official said on Monday after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Sudan’s leader during a visit to Uganda.

“Netanyahu believes that Sudan is moving in a new and positive direction,” the official said in a statement. “Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan’s sovereign council, is interested in helping his country go through a modernization process by removing it from isolation and placing it on the world map.”

After Netanyahu visited Chad in 2019, it was reported that ‘Israel’ was working to formalize ties with Sudan, and Israeli officials spoke about it publicly on several occasions.

Source: Reuters