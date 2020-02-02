The Zionist helicopters on Sunday fired a missile at one of the Palestinian resistance sites in Gaza strip, according to media reports.

The Israeli media outlets reported that a rocket fired from Gaza landed in an open area in the regional council, adding that sirens were sounded across the settlements in Gaza vicinity.

Meanwhile, the Zionist defense minister, Naftali Bennett, ordered the army to prepare for a new round of escalation on Gaza border, according to the reports which added that the Israeli army held a military exercise for the staff committee on Sunday in preparation for fighting on more than one front simultaneously.

Source: Al-Manar English Website