US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped senators who voted against approving further witness testimony in the Senate’s impeachment trial against President Donald Trump, saying the lawmakers were part of a “cover-up.”

“The Senate Republicans’ vote against calling witnesses and compelling documents in the impeachment proceedings makes them accomplices to the President’s cover-up,” she said in a statement.

The Senate voted by a 51-49 margin to bar witnesses from appearing before the chamber in its impeachment investigation. Sens. Susan Collins (Maine) and Mitt Romney (Utah) were the only Republicans to join all 47 Democrats in voting to approve the witness measure.

The House impeached Trump on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in December over his dealings with Ukraine. Democrats said Trump inappropriately pressured Kyiv to investigate his political rivals, including former Vice President Joe Biden, and obstructed Congress by seeking to hamper subsequent probes into his conduct.

The House heard from several government officials, but were blocked by the White House from hearing from those close to Trump.

Republicans said the House should not have voted on the articles after what they said was an incomplete investigation.

“The House chose to send articles of impeachment that are rushed and flawed. I carefully considered the need for additional witnesses and documents, to cure the shortcomings of its process, but ultimately decided that I will vote against considering motions to subpoena,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who had been considered a swing vote on the witness measure.

