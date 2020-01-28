Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah received daughter of martyr Qassem Suleimani, Zeinab, three weeks after the commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force was assassinated in a US strike on Baghdad International Airport.

In a touching 52-second-video, tearful Zeinab Suleimnai appeared listening to Sayyed Nasrallah with full attention.

“God has blessed him with jihad, and has blessed him with martyrdom. His end was the most beautiful one,” Sayyed Nasrallah told Zeinab, referring to the Hajj Qassem Suleimani.

Following her father’s martyrdom, Zeinab Suleimani saluted Hezbollah secretary general, voicing confidence that “uncle Sayyed Nasrallah will revenge for my father’s blood.”

Hajj Qassem Suleimani had a special relation with Sayyed Nasrallah. In a documentary released earlier by Al-Manar, Suleimani praised Sayyed Nasrallah as “devoted”, voicing readiness to sacrifice himself for the Lebanese Resistance leader.

Sayyed Nasrallah “is a real devoted man, all his existence is devotion. I love him. If I have nothing but a heart… I am ready to grant it to Sayyed Nasrallah. I am ready to grant it to two persons: (Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei) the Leader and Sayyed Hasan,” Hajj Qassem Suleimani said in the documentary.

After his martyrdom, Sayyed Nasrallah called Hajj Qassem “master of Axis of Resistance’s martyrs”, stressing that the blood of the Quds Force commander and the commanders who were martyred alongside him will get the US forces out of the region.

Hajj Qassem was martyred alongside Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, Deputy Commander of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi paramilitary force, in a drone strike ordered by US President Donald Trump on Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020.

Source: Al-Manar