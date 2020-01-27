The Parliament on Monday has endorsed the 2020 state budget, with the approval of 49 lawmakers, 13 opposing, and 8 abstaining.

Voting in favor of the 2020 state budget were lawmakers of the “Free Patriotic Movement”, “Loyalty to the Resistance”, “Development and Liberation” bloc, Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP), as well as MPs Nicholas Nahas and Adnan Trabulsi.

Abstaining from voting were the lawmakers of the “Democratic Gathering.” As for “Future” bloc, some MPs abstained while others opposed.

MP Farid Al Khazen opposed the state budget.

Source: NNA