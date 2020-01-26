Member of Hezbollah’s Central Council Sheikh Nbail Qawouk stressed that the resistance which defeated the Israeli enemy in July War 2006 is now “more and more powerful” and ready to achieve the “great victory.”

“When the Israeli enemy feels protected by the presence of the US troops in the region this proves its incapability to confront the resistance and change the equation,” Sheikh Qawouk said during a local ceremony in south Lebanon on Sunday.

Talking during an initiative of tree-planting in Hujair Valley (Wadi Al-Hujair), Sheikh Qawouk said that both Israeli enemy and US administration bet on sanctions, threats, pressure and provocations to change the equations in Lebanon.

He stressed that the US-Israeli attempts will go in vain “since Lebanon won’t be but a battlefield of failure for them.”

“During this week, pressure reached its maximum in both Baghdad and Beirut,” Sheikh Qawwouk said, noting that the Iraqi people who took part in the million-man-march against the US presence in the country had their say and proved that the blood of martyrs Qassem Suleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis will lead to the expulsion of foreign forces from the region.

The Hezbollah official was referring to Commander of Quds Force and Deputy Commander of Iraq’s Hashd Shabai who were martyred in a US strike on Baghdad International Airport on January 3.

“Elsewhere in Beirut, the formation of the new government represented a good start contrary to the US administration which has been betting on chaos and besieging resistance in Lebanon.”

He stressed, meanwhile, that the new government is one “of work and not of confrontation” with other Lebanese factions.

The Hujair Valley is of great significance for the resistance since it witnessed the 2006 “massacre of Merkava,” the Zionist entity’s well-known tanks. Dozens of Merkava tanks were destroyed by anti-tank missiles fired by Hezbollah fighters who heroically confronted the 33-day war on Lebanon.

Source: Al-Manar English Website