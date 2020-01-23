The Arab and Islamic Assembly for Supporting the Resistance Choice in South Africa held a demonstration next to the US embassy in Pretoria, protesting against the assassination of IRGC’s Quds Force Chief General Qassem Suleimani and the Deputy Chief of Iraq’s Hasd Shaabi Committee Abu Mahdi Al-Mhuhandis on January 3 at Baghdad’s airport.



The protesters held the flags of Hezbollah, Palestine and Iran, calling for the withdrawal of all the occupation troops from the Arab countries.

The participants in the event also held the photos of the two martyrs, chanting slogans which support IRGC and the resistance movements against US and ‘Israel’.

Source: Al-Manar English Website