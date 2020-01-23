The Lebanese political analyst Ghassan Jawad stressed that the prime minister Hassan Diab is concerned with ordering the Army and security forces to deter the rioters and restore security across the country.

Jawad added that it is unacceptable that those rioters keep assaulting the civilians and servicemen as vandalizing the public as well as private properties, warning that this may lead to an overall anarchy in Lebanon.

800 rioters were sent Wednesday from the North and Bekaa by Al-Mustaqbal party as well as other parties to Beirut, according to Jawad who added that if they do not get deterred, they will cause a big trouble in the whole nation.

Source: Al-Manar English Website