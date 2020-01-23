The Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc held Thursday at its headquarters in Haret Hreik its weekly meeting chaired by its head MP Mohammad Raad, hailing the creation of the new government in Lebanon.

In a statement, the bloc called on the government to prioritize coping the economic crisis in the country, hoping that the new parliament passes the state budget draft law.

Hezbollah bloc also hoped that the PM Hassan Diab follows up the people demands across Lebanon, highlighting the importance of fighting corruption.

The Loyalty to Resistance bloc also stressed that the new government must protect the national right to exploit all the legitimate natural resources, warning it may never compromise with anyone who may tamper with Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Source: Al-Manar English Website