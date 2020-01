Prime Minister Hassan Diab managed on Wednesday, January 21, to form the new Lebanese government which is composed of 20 members.

Those are their names, photos and portfolios:

PM Hassan Diab

Deputy PM and Defense Minister: Zeina Akar

Environment Minister & Administrative Development: Demianos Kattar

Agriculture & Culture Minister: Abbas Mortada

Education Minister: Tarek Majzoub

Social Affairs and Tourism Minister: Ramzi Msharrafieh

Public Works Minister: Michel Najar

Foreign Minister: Nassif Hitti

Economy Minister: Raul Nehme

Interior Minister: Mohammad Fahmy

Youth and Sports Minister: Varti Ohanian

Information Minister: Manal Abdel Samad

Minister of Affairs for the Displaced: Ghada Shreim

Justice Minister: Mary-Claude Najem

Labor Minister: Lamia Yammine Doueihy

Health Minister: Hamad Hasan

Industry Minister: Imad Hoballah

Energy Minister: Raymond Ghajar

Finance Minister: Ghazi Wazni

