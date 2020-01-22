The Spokesperson of the European Union Delegation to Lebanon said, in a statement on Wednesday, that “the announcement of the formation of the new Government in Lebanon is an essential step towards ensuring that the country can address the multiple crises affecting it.”

“The incoming Lebanese Government must swiftly tackle the acute economic challenges and enact structural reforms to respond to the needs and expectations of the Lebanese people. Appropriate protection must be guaranteed to more vulnerable groups of the society,” he stressed.

“The European Union is supporting Lebanon in social and economic reforms, as well as helping to reinforce good governance, accountability, and the fight against corruption,” he added.

“The European Union reaffirms the strong partnership with Lebanon and its people and its continued support for Lebanon’s stability, unity, territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence,” he concluded.

Source: NNA