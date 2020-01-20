The work has begun on the Israeli pavilion in the upcoming Expo 2020 conference in Dubai, Israeli occupation authorities said on Monday.

“The work on the Israeli pavilion at @expo2020dubai officially began,” Israeli Foreign Ministry said on its Twitter account, adding that the ministry “is leading the coordination of the sophisticated construction process.”

World Expo 2020 will be held in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, between 20 October 2020 and 10 April 2021.

The move comes as part of normalization attempts by Gulf Arab states with the Zionist entity.

Source: Israeli media