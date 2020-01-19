Israeli Occupation Forces arrested on Saturday a Palestinian woman in her 50s over alleged stabbing attempt near the Damascus gate in Al-Quds (Jerusalem), Israeli media reported.

Videos posted on social media showed several officers wrestling a Palestinian woman wearing a traditional Muslim headscarf to the ground near Damascus Gate.

The woman was brought in for questioning, with no injuries reported in the incident, according to Israeli media.

The Damascus gate is the main entry for Palestinians into Al-Quds Old City, which is home to many sacred sites including Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock.

Source: Israeli media