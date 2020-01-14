A large number of Tehran University students gathered on its campus in rejection of the protests which took place in the capital city to protest against the Islamic Republic figures and the IRGC commanders in view of the Ukrainian plane crash.

On Saturday, January 11, the he Iranian Armed Forces announced that the Ukrainian plane was brought down in Iran on January 8 (2020) by mistake.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei expressed ‘deep grief’ over the incident which killed all 176 passengers onboard.

It is worth noting that the IRGC rocketry force downed the plane while firing missiles at the Ain Al-Asad US military base in Iraq in response to the assassination of General Suleimani.

On January 3, a US drone attack targeted a vehicular convoy for the head of the IRGC Al-Quds Force General Qassem Suleimani and the deputy chief of Hasd Shaabi Committee Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, claiming both of them in addition to a number of their companions.

On January 8, the Iranian rocketry forces responded by firing 13 ballistic missiles at the US military base of Ain Al-Asad in Iraq’s Anbar, causing heavy losses upon it.

Source: Al-Manar English Website