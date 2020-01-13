A Danish military officer who is a member of his country’s force participating with the international coalition mission in Iraq narrated how the Iranian missiles turned the night of Ain Al-Asad US air base into horror & panic.

“We felt helpless; we could not do anything; we just resorted to the bunkers when the missiles fell on the base,” the officer said.

The officer added that his government evacuated around 134 Danish soldiers from Iraq and moved them into Kuwait, pointing that they are enjoying their time there before a group of psychiatrists arrive to treat the effects of the panic they suffered during missile fire night.

The evacuated soldiers do not want to return to Ain Al-Asad base in Iraq, the officer stressed.

On January 3, a US drone attack targeted a vehicular convoy for the head of the IRGC Al-Quds Force General Qassem Suleimani and the deputy chief of Hasd Shaabi Committee Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, claiming both of them in addition to a number of their companions.

On January 8, the Iranian rocketry forces responded by firing 13 ballistic missiles at the US military base of Ain Al-Asad in Iraq’s Anbar, causing heavy losses upon it.

Source: Al-Manar English Website