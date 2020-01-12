Iran has strongly condemned new sanctions imposed by the United States on top officials and multiple sectors of the Iranian economy, saying the “illegal” measures are aimed at disrupting people’s businesses.

“Unfortunately, the Americans have adopted a kind of unilateral, illegal and fruitless behavior, and are insisting on repeating it,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Saturday.

The latest round of US sanctions announced by the US on Friday will target eight senior Iranian officials as well as the country’s construction, manufacturing, textiles, mining, aluminum, copper, iron and steel industries.

Those sanctions mean “we will cut off billions of dollars of support” to the Iranian government, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a joint news conference with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the White House.