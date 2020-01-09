“Iranian Elite Forces to follow course established by Suleimani,” new IRGC’s Quds Force Commander Ismail Qaani said.

“We will continue in this luminous path with power,” Brigadier General Qaani said, noting that Iranian missile strikes carried out on US targets at a base in Iraq on Wednesday would eventually drive America out of the region.

The IRGC targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq after launching a wave of attacks in early hours of Wednesday to retaliate the US assassination of IRGC Quds Force commander, Lt. General Qassem Suleimani.

Source: Sputnik