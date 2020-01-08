Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has taken to Twitter to praise late Quds Force’s General Qassem Suleimani, and his efforts to “heroically fight against ISIS, Al Nusrah, and Al Qaeda”, suggesting that but for his painstaking moves, “European capitals would be in great danger now.” He further specified what Iran is seeking in revenge for Suleimani’s assignation:

“Our final answer to his assassination will be to kick all US forces out of the region, “Rouhani tweeted.

Earlier, Speaking at a weekly cabinet session on Wednesday, Rouhani said the US should receive the main response for assassinating the Iranian commander from regional nations.

“They (Americans) cut off the arm of dear General Suleimani in this crime. The revenge is that we cut off the US feet in the region,” the president stated.

He said the “ultimate revenge and response” to the American assassination of the Iranian commander will be given by regional nations, stressing that the US must be thrown out of the region forever.

Denouncing the US attack that killed General Suleimani as a violation of all international regulations, a war crime, and an act of international terrorism, Rouhani said, “The Americans failed to achieve their objectives.”

The US government has also failed to meet its other objectives, which were to create rifts inside Iran, foment fear and discord in the region, drive a wedge between the Iranian and Iraqi nations, and undermine regional efforts for cleansing the region of terrorists and meddlers, the Iranian president underlined.

The US made a “big historic mistake” by committing such a crime against General Suleimani, Rouhani said, adding that the late commander could kill hundreds of American military commanders in various parts of the region if he wanted to, but he was one of the most moderate and most courageous military commanders in the region and the world.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the IRGC targeted two US airbases in Iraq, including the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in western Iraq, in retaliation for the US assassination of General Suleimani.

Source: Iranian Agencies