Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei chose to bid farewell to martyr General Qassem Suleimani on his own way. His eminence offered his brown clerical robe to be buried with Suleimani’s body.

Beside Imam Khamenei’s robe, Suleimani’s ring which he performed the Salatullail (Night Prayers) throughout 13 years will also be buried with his body.

Among other things, flag of Imam Hussein (a.s.) Shrine, a handful of Karabala Turbah (soil), and a piece of fabric written on it verdicts by faithful people of the top commander’s good deeds will be buried by the body of the martyr.

General Suleimani, the powerful commander of IRGC’S Quds Force, was martyred in a US strike on Baghdad international airport. The strike also killed Deputy Commander of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi and other Iranian and Iraqi commanders.

Beside his role in backing Palestinian resistance, Suleimani was well known for the heroic battles he led against ISIL and other terrorist groups in Iraq and Syria.

Source: Al-Manar