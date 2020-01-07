The fingerprint of martyr General Qassem Suleimani was all over the Axis of Resistance, Secretary General of Islamic Jihad Palestinian resistance group Ziad Nakhale said.

As he offered condolences over the martyrdom of the commander of IRGC’s Quds Force, Nakhale said that General Suleimani has offered all forms of support to the Palestinian resistance, including military and financial support.

“Gaza and its resistance used to benefit from the support offered by Hajj Qassem Suleimani,” the Islamic Jihad S.G. said during a visit to General Suleimani’s family.

“We’ll be loyal to Hajj Qassem and Iran. When Palestinian resistance factions come to visit the house of Hajj Suleimani, they do so in terms of loyalty to this man.”

Meanwhile, Nakhale stressed that the Resistance flag won’t come down, vowing that the Palestinian Resistance will continue the path till the liberation of Al-Aqsa holy mosque.

Missing Hajj Qassem Suleimani was heartbreaking, he said.

Source: Palestine Today (translated by Al-Manar English Website team)