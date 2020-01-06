Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh stressed that the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Suleimani will not change the path of the Resistance, noting that the entire world must condemn such crime.

Haniyeh was taking part in the million-man funeral of the Commander of IRGC’s Quds Force, who was martyred last Friday alongside the Deputy Head of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi Abu Mahdai Al-Muhandis and other commanders in a US strike on Baghdad international airport.

“I declare that the Resistance project in Palestine will continue. It will not be weakened and it won’t retreat,” Haniyeh said in a speech at the funeral in Tehran University.

The Palestinian leader lauded the late Iranian commander as a martyr of Al-Quds who made great sacrifices in order to safeguard Palestine and the Resistance.

General Suleimani’s efforts helped strengthen the resistance and enhanced its power, He said.

“We have come here today to express our sincere and genuine feelings for the dear brother and the martyred commander,” Haniyeh added, as quoted by Iranian media.

He offered condolences to Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei as well as the Iranian government and the Muslim nation over the loss of Suleimani.

“We announce that this cruel crime committed by the Americans signifies the criminal spirit that has led to crimes in the holy land of Palestine.”

Source: Agencies