Red flag was raised over Jamkaran Mosque in Iran’s Qom on Saturday, in signal of seeking revenge for the assassination of Commander of IRGC’s Quds Force General Qassem Suleimani and other martyrs who fell in the US strike which targeted Baghdad international airport early on Friday.

The red flag was raised as speakers in the mosque called: “O Allah, hasten your custodian reappearance,” referring to the reappearance of Imam Al-Mahdi (a.s.).

Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei vowed on Friday ‘severe revenge’ for Suleimani whom he called ‘worldwide Resistance icon’. Other Iranian officials including President Rouhani stressed that the Islamic Republic will take revenge for the top commander and other martyrs.

Also on Friday, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah described General Suleimani as the ‘master of Resistance Axis martyrs’, stressing that avenging him and the other martyrs is a duty of all resistance mujahidin around the world.

Suleimani, Deputy Commander of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis and other Iraqi and Iranian commanders were martyred in a US strike at Baghdad international airport early on Friday. The strike was ordered by US President Donald Trump, both the Pentagon and Trump said.

The top Iranian commander will be laid to rest in Iran on Sunday, a day after mass funeral procession was held for martyrs in Iraq.

Source: Social Media