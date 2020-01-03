Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is scheduled to deliver a speech during a memorial ceremony held on Sunday at 14:30 (Beirut Timing) to mourn the two martyrs, the commander of IRGC’s Quds Force General Suleimani and Deputy Commander of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

A US strike killed Suleimani and Al-Muhandis at Baghdad’s airport early Friday.

In a statement released on Friday, Sayyed Nasrallah commented on the US attack, describing Suleimani as the “master of Resistance Axis’ martyrs.”

“The dear brother and great leader Hajj Qassem Suleimani has reached his ultimate wishes by embracing martyrdom. He deserves to be called the Master of Resistance Axis’ martyrs.”

“Iraqi people will prove their loyalty to the martyred commanders and won’t accept that their blood go in vain,” Sayyed Nasrallah stressed.

“The blood of the martyrs, Suleimani, Al-Muhandis and others presents an incentive to continue the path and achieve our hopes in a free, dignified and independent Iraq that is occupation and terror free.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website