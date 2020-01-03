Hezbollah Brigades in Iraq issued on Friday a statement in which it stressed that the crime of assassinating the commander of IRGC’s Quds Force General Suleimani and Deputy Commander of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis embarks the end of the US occupation.

The statement stressed that US, Zionist entity, and the evil kingdoms will pay a heavy price for their crime.

A US strike killed top Iranian commander General Qassem Suleimani and the deputy head of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi military force at Baghdad’s airport early Friday.

“The deputy head of the Hashed, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and head of the Quds Force, General Qassem Suleimani, were martyred in a US strike that targeted their car on the Baghdad International Airport road,” the Hashd, known in English as Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) said in a statement.

The international airport was hit in a volley of missiles just after midnight, Iraq’s military said.

Source: Al-Manar English Website