In a blatant infringement on the Iraqi sovereignty, US helicopters flew over Baghdad under the pretext of scanning all the threats endangering the US embassy in the city.

Al-Mayadeen TV Channel reported that the US helicopters even violated the airspace of the Iranian embassy in Baghdad, which is considered according to the international laws as an infringement on the Iranian sovereignty.

Al-Mayadeen reports added that the US helicopters flew over the Iraqi foreign ministry as well, quoting an Iraqi military expert as stating that the US Apache helicopters are provided with air-to surface missiles, which “confirms that they are carrying out a combat mission”.

