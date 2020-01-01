Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday strongly condemned US air raids on Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah fighters, saying that they are taking revenge from the Hashd Shaabi for fighting Daesh (ISIL).

Speaking to thousands of nurses on the National Day of Nurses, Imam Khamenei said that the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), the English term referring Hashd Shaabi, were attacked by the US because they have destroyed and crippled Daesh that was American-made.

“The Iranian govt & nation & I strongly condemn the US’s malice.”

The Leader strongly responded to a threat made by US president Donald Trump, saying that Iran will react appropriately to any provocative act of aggression by the United States and is well-prepared to defend national sovereignty.

The Leader held the US accountable for imposing atrocity wars on the Afghan and the Iraqi people, adding that the visits of the US officials to their bases in the region is another example of belittling the people of the region, which brought hatred and anger.

Addressing US president Donald Trump, the Supreme Leader said, “First, that’s very ignorant of you to do so. Second, you are not logical.”

“The people of this region hate the US. You have committed crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan; you have killed people,” the Leader said as quoted by IRNA news agency.

He noted that the hatred of the people of Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan will erupt somewhere, adding that such hatred is the result of US political and security moves in the region.

Imam Khamenei said that if Iran decided to fight against a country, it will do it openly, stressing that the Islamic Republic is committed to the interests of the people, country, and the esteem and progress and if anyone threatens that, Iran will, with no hesitation, stand up to them and strike a blow.

Quoting the Leader’s address, Khamenei.ir account on Twitter responded to Trump tweet as saying: “That guy has tweeted that we (the United States) see Iran responsible for the events in Baghdad & we will respond to Iran. First, you can’t do anything. Second, if you were logical — which you’re not — you’d see that your crimes in Iraq, Afghanistan… have made nations hate you.”

Source: Agencies