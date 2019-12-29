Head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc MP Mohammad Raad warned that the delay in forming the new government will lead to chaos.

“As the resistance wants to play a positive role in a bid to prevent the collapse of the country, some sides want to implicate the resistance in what it doesn’t want,” MP Raad said in a local ceremony on Sunday.

“Whoever feels afraid let him be afraid of not forming the new government since this would lead to chaos,” he said warning: “When this happens, the country will be ruled by the powerful ones.”

Source: Al-Manar