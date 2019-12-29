Syrian Forces have repelled terrorist attacks in the province of Idlib, the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation reported on Saturday.

According to the Russian military, up to 30 terrorists have been killed or wounded. There are no casualties among the Syrian military.

“Militants from the terrorist group Tahrir al-Sham [ormerly known as the Al-Nusra Front*] with the support of the Syrian National Army launched two attacks on the positions of the Syrian Armed Forces near the Jarjanaz town in the Idlib province. In each of the attacks, up to 50 militants were involved, they were supported by 5-6 pickups trucks with heavy weapons”, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation, said.

The Syrian Army has been clearing Idlib of terrorist formations since mid-December. Earlier in the week, the Syrian troops entered the town of Jarjanaz, which is located 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) east of Maarrat al-Numan, a major stronghold of militants in the southern part of Idlib.

Source: Sputnik