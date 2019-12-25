Iranian President Hasan Rouhani on Wednesday said not only Iran is facing problems in interactions with the United States, stressing that the Islamic Republic’s enemies have no option but to surrender to the resolve of the Iranian people.

Addressing the Wednesday session of the cabinet, Rouhani said the conspiracy of the United States concerning Tehran’s unwillingness to negotiate with Washington has been foiled.

Stating that the economic problems are not limited to the Iranian nation, the Iranian president said that in the quadrilateral summit of Iran, Malaysia, Turkey, and Qatar, it turned out that other countries are also facing problems in their interactions with the United States.

The cryptocurrencies, exchanging with national currencies and gold were the solutions put forward at the summit, Rouhani was quoted as saying by Iranian media.

He underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran has fully lived up to its commitments, especially regarding the nuclear deal and has taken steps within the framework of regional and global peace, stability and security.

If the 5+1 states have the determination to live up to all their commitments and compensate their previous blunders, Iran is ready to negotiate, Rouhani underscored.

“The enemies and the opponents of the Iranian nation have no option but to surrender to the nation’s resolve.”

“While the solution that they (enemies) offer might be unacceptable to us, the fact that everybody is confident that people of Iran are successful and would not give in is an important issue that is very palpable today,” the Iranian president stated.

He reiterated, in this context, that Iran’s current dignity is due to the Iranians’ resistance and steadfastness.

Source: Iranian media