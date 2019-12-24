The Syrian army’s air defenses Tuesday shot down an explosive-laden drone for the terrorist groups over Hamah northwestern countryside.

According to SANA news agency, the Syrian troops managed to liberate over 30 towns villages in Idlib southeastern countryside, adding that the military campaign against the terrorist groups will continue.

SANA added that the competent authorities found a large amount of weapons and ammunition left behind by terrorists in Talbiseh area in Homs northern countryside.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and SANA