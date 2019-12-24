Israeli Occupation Forces launched wide-scale arrest campaign in Ramallah and Al-Issawiya early on Tuesday.

Occupation forces arrested at least six Palestinians in Ramallah and the nearby Al-Bireh town, including two university student and an official in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), Palestinian media reported.

The occupation forces, meanwhile, raided several houses across Al-Issawiya near Al-Quds, arresting ten Palestinians, according to Palestinian media.

Israeli occupation forces launch raids and arrest campaign on nearly daily basis, basically targeting Palestinian students and activists.

Source: Palestinian media