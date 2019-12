Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale arrived in Lebanon on Friday to meet with a broad range of Lebanese officials.

During his visit, Under Secretary Hale, who served as U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon from 2013-2015, will underscore America’s commitment to its partnership with the state of Lebanon. He will encourage Lebanon’s political leaders to commit to the necessary reforms that can lead to a stable, prosperous, and secure country.

Source: Al-Manar English Website